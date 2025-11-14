 New Zealand Cricket Legend Tim Southee Appointed KKR's Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNew Zealand Cricket Legend Tim Southee Appointed KKR's Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season

New Zealand Cricket Legend Tim Southee Appointed KKR's Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season

New Zealand legend Tim Southee has been appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach for IPL 2026. With over 15 years of international experience and a strong prior association with KKR, Southee brings leadership and expertise to the team. KKR aims to rebuild their bowling unit after a poor 2025 season, with Southee eager to mentor the squad towards success.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand Cricket Legend Tim Southee | X @CricCrazyJohns

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the appointment of New Zealand cricket legend Tim Southee as the team's Bowling Coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Southee's vast international experience, deep tactical understanding, and prior association with the franchise make him an invaluable addition to KKR's coaching staff One of the most accomplished fast bowlers of his generation, Southee has been a cornerstone of New Zealand cricket for over 15 years. Having represented his country in 100-plus Test matches, over 150 ODIs, and 120-plus T20 Internationals, Southee has claimed 776 international wickets across formats, the most by a Kiwi bowler in international cricket.

Read Also
IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post
article-image

Renowned for his swing, accuracy, and leadership, he captained New Zealand in multiple formats and played pivotal roles in their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship victory.

Southee is no stranger to the KKR family, having been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad (2021, 2022, 2023) in the IPL during his playing career and taking 19 wickets in 14 matches. Known for his professionalism and mentoring qualities, he made a strong impact both on and off the field before announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2025.

FPJ Shorts
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered
IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered

Statement Of Venky Mysore, CEO Of Kolkata Knight Riders

Speaking on the appointment, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim's vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers."

Read Also
Fact Check: Did Sri Lanka Players Receive VVIP Escort In Pakistan? Team Bus Video With Z Security...
article-image

Southee expressed his excitement about returning to the franchise, saying: "KKR has always felt like home to me, and it's an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026."

Following a poor title defence last year, finishing at eighth spot with just five wins in 14 matches, the three-time champions have been rebuilding their coaching staff, with recent appointments being Abhishek Nayar (head coach) and Shane Watson (assistant coach).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers

After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers

'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up...

'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up...

New Zealand Cricket Legend Tim Southee Appointed KKR's Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season

New Zealand Cricket Legend Tim Southee Appointed KKR's Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season

IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post

IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post

IND vs SA 1st Test: Why Is Mohammed Siraj Playing With Torn Shoes? Reason Explained

IND vs SA 1st Test: Why Is Mohammed Siraj Playing With Torn Shoes? Reason Explained