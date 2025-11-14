Fact Check: Did Sri Lanka Players Receive VVIP Escort In Pakistan? Team Bus Video With Z Security Goes Viral

A video of a team bus being escorted by a platoon of police vehicles has gone viral with many claiming them to be the security arrangements for the PAK vs SL series. The tour was on the verge of a cancellation with several touring members hoping to return home after the events of the Islamabad suicide bombing.

The PCB and SLC eventually managed to convince the Sri Lanka players to stay put and complete the series. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi also met with the players and assured of additional security measures for the tour and the Zimbabwe tri-series to go smoothly.

The video in question is an old video from 2022. If one looks closely, they an spot the PSL 2022 posters in the background. Furthermore, the location of the video seems to be outside the National Stadium in Karachi. Sri Lanka are stationed in Rawalpindi, where they will play the final ODI and the entire tri-series against Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

While the video in question to Sri Lanka's security is fake, PCB have taken every necessary step to ensure that their visitors stay put. The government has handed over the security of the Sri Lankan team to the Army.

"The Field Marshal himself spoke to the Sri Lankan Defence Minister and Secretary and I am grateful the players showed great bravery to decide to remain in Pakistan," Naqvi told the media on Thursday, as quoted by PTI.

Pakistan players and fans expressed their gratitude towards the Sri Lankan squad. Several took to social media to thank them for their solidarity and support during such times. On Thursday, Pakistan squad and fans greeted the Sri Lankan team with flower petals as they arrived at the in Rawalpindi for a practice session.

Army chief Asim Munir intervened and had assured Sri Lankan Defence Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon of the team's safety.

"The positive outcome was only achieved through sustained engagement between Pakistani and Sri Lankan leadership," Naqvi added.