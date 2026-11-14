'Happy Children's Day': Fans Celebrate India's Dramatic One-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final | X @india_in_feed

The India-Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final turned out to be a nail-biting contest, keeping cricket fans on both sides of the border on the edge of their seats until the very last ball. In a dramatic finish, the Men in Blue registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan to lift the U19 Asia Cup 2026 title.

With India needing three runs off the final delivery, Mohit Ulwa stepped up at a crucial moment and smashed a boundary to take his team across the finish line. His decisive shot sparked wild celebrations among Indian players and spectators at the stadium, while cricket fans flooded social media with reactions to the dramatic finish.

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The victory also triggered a wave of reactions on X, with several users praising India's remarkable comeback and mocking Pakistan for failing to defend a commanding position.

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'Unreal Choking': Social Media Takes A Dig At Pakistan

A user named Sam took to X and mocked Pakistan's performance, highlighting how India managed to turn the game around despite being in a difficult position.

"UNREAL CHOKING BY PAKISTAN U19 AGAINST INDIA 🤣

At one point, India were 6 wickets down and still needed 102 runs off 87 balls to win.

But Pakistan's bowlers couldn't finish the job.

India's tailenders built a crucial partnership and sealed the victory for India.

BTW, all Indian players are U19, while Pakistan play 25-year-old players in an U19 tournament. 😭"

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'Nerves Of Steel': Fans Praise India's Comeback

Another user, Madhur Kapoor, applauded the Indian youngsters for displaying composure under pressure and delivering a memorable victory against their arch-rivals.

"Nerves of Steel shown by Indian U19 Boys

Especially Manan, Mohit & Venkata

What a win .. Pakistan are shocked

India have chases 334 against Pakistan U19 to win the Asia CUP

What a game

Absolutely nail bitting stuff.. a match for ages"

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'Showing Shoes To Pakistani Players': Fan Reacts To On-Field Celebrations

Meanwhile, another user named Muku took to social media and highlighted the aggressive celebrations by Indian players following their dramatic victory over Pakistan.

"SHOWING SHOES TO PAKISTANI PLAYERS 🤣 India U19 players showed aggression towards Pakistan players after pulling off an unbelievable win in the U19 Asia Cup Final. 😂 The coach had to step in and stop them, otherwise we might have witnessed another heated clash between India and Pakistan players! 💀🔥"

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'What A Match! What A Finish!': Virender Sehwag Hails India

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also heaped praise on the young Indian side for their remarkable victory in the U19 Asia Cup final. Congratulating the players, Sehwag highlighted the contributions of the batters who helped India pull off the memorable chase.

"What a match! What a finish!

To beat Pakistan in an U19 Asia Cup final chasing 338 takes some serious character. Lakshya’s 80, Aaryavir’s 58, and then Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva’s Jalwa when we needed a miracle. What an unbelievable victory.

Proud of these young Champions!🏆," he wrote.

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BCCI Celebrates India's 'Victory For The Ages'

The BCCI's official social media handle also celebrated the Indian team's triumph, singling out Mohit Ulva for his decisive contribution in the final.

"Take a bow, Mohit Ulva! 🫡🙌 The celebrations begin after a victory for the ages 🥳," it wrote.

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