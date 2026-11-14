IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Players After Thrilling 338-Run Chase | Video

Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Players | X

The no-handshake saga between India and Pakistan continued after the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final, with Indian players avoiding the customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after the match. India secured a thrilling last ball victory while chasing a mammoth target of 338 runs.

Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Players

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Following the conclusion of the high-voltage title clash, the Indian players did not exchange handshakes with the Pakistan players, continuing the approach witnessed during their previous encounters. The development once again brought the spotlight on the ongoing no-handshake stance adopted by Indian cricket teams across different formats and age groups.

Interestingly, the two teams had also skipped the customary handshake during the toss, when India captain Lakshya Raichandani and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf came together ahead of the summit clash in Oman.

The incident mirrored the scenes witnessed during the November 8 group-stage encounter between the two sides, when Raichandani and Yousaf had also skipped the customary handshake at the toss. Indian players had similarly maintained the no-handshake approach after that match.

The no-handshake trend has continued across India's senior men's, women's and age-group cricket teams in recent India-Pakistan encounters. The latest incident in the U19 Asia Cup final has once again brought the longstanding rivalry between the neighbours into focus.

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