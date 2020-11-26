Naples mayor urges Napoli to rename San Paolo stadium after legend Diego Maradona

On Wednesday, legendary footballer Diego Maradona passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Considered as one of the greatest to ever grace the pitch, tributes flew in from many other footballers, pundits and fans. The mayor of the city of Naples, Luidi de Magistris urged Napoli to rename the San Paolo stadium after the legend, who once played for the club.

"Diego Armando Maradona, the most immense footballer of all time, died. Diego made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius. In 2017 he became our honorary citizen. Diego, Neapolitan and Argentine, you gave us joy and happiness! Naples loves you!," Magistris tweeted in Italian.

In another tweet, Magistris said: "Let's name the San Paolo Stadium after Diego Armando Maradona !!!" Napoli also expressed grief over the demise of Maradona and said there are no words to describe the pain.

"The world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we're going through. Now is the time to grieve," the Italian club wrote.

The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday. He was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. The tests had revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player.

Maradona was also considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

His first major coaching job was with Argentina's national team. His squad reached the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but then lost to Germany 4-0. He has also had spells in Mexico and in the Middle East.

This year, Maradona coached Gimnasia La Plata in his native Argentina.

In 2000, FIFA split the award of the best player of the 20th century between Maradona and Pelé. Maradona won an online vote while the Brazil great was chosen by FIFA members.