'My Wife': MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Response On Who Makes Him Lose His Cool Goes Viral | VIDEO

Dhoni hilariously pointed to his wife on when asked who can make him lose his cool |

Former India captain MS Dhoni's quick wit was once again on display during an event in Bengluru. Known for keeping his cool in tense moments, the Chennai Super Kings legend stole the show with his trademark humour in a now viral video. When asked who makes him lose his cool, the 44-year-old turned to his wife Sakshi Dhoni, leaving the crowd in splits.

Dhoni reveals who makes him lose his cool

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During a conversation with a host, Dhoni was asked what genuinely makes him lose his cool. Without taking much time, the former India skipper replied, “My wife.” He then added, “She can blow my brains like that,” while snapping his fingers to show how quickly she could get a reaction out of him.

Dhoni's response brought out his lighter side as he spoke about his relationship with Sakshi. He also revealed that she was well aware of her ability to make him lose his cool and was proud of it. “And it's a fact. And she's very proud of it,” he said.

Dhoni is no saint either. A recent video of him throwing an ice cream prank on Sakshi went viral on social media. The former India captain offered his wife some ice cream during Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar, only to pull it away twice.

Dhoni is widely known as ‘Captain Cool’ because of his calm approach under pressure. During his career, he has led India to major victories, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. His ability to stay composed in tense moments has made him one of the most respected captains in cricket.

However, his latest remarks showed that even a person known for his patience has a weak spot.