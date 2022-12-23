e-Paper Get App
'My mother & grandma started crying': Harry Brook on his ₹ 13.25 crore price tag at IPL 2023 Auction

IPL 2023 Auction: Harry Brook was having dinner with his family when he was bought by SRH for ₹ 13.25 crore on Friday

Joshua GeorgeUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Harry Brook was having dinner with his family when he was bought by SRH. He will make his IPL debut for the 2016 champions next season.

England batter Harry Brook was over the moon after he was picked up in the IPL 2023 Auction by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping ₹ 13.25 crore on Friday.

Brook became the costliest buy by SRH in this auction and received the third highest winning bid for an English player after all-rounders Sam Curran (₹ 18.25cr) and Ben Stokes (₹ 16.25cr).

Curran was bought by Punjab Kings while Stokes went to Chennai Super Kings.

article-image

"I have lost words, I was having dinner with my mother & grandmother, they were crying when SRH picked me," Brook said.

Brook had a base price of ₹ 1.50 crore. The bidding for Brook was started by the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore but RCB exited the challenge when it reached the ₹ 5 crore-mark. That's when SRH stepped in eventually swooped him at a record price.

Who is Harry Brook?

Harry Brook is a 23-year-old right-handed batter who has played 4 Tests and 20 T20 internationals for England so far. Brook averages 80 in the longest format and 26.57 in T20Is with a strike rate of over 137.

Brook broke into the international scene this year in the T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been a regular feature in the shortest format.

