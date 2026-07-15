Mumbai's Pesi Shroff One Win Away From Joining Indian Racing's Elite 100-Classic Club

Champion colt D'artagnan with the owners, (atop) jockey Yash Narredu and trainer Pesi Shroff (Extreme right) | M P Ravi Kumar

Mumbai: Champion trainer Pesi Shroff stands on the brink of another historic milestone in Indian horse racing. A victory in the Zavaray Poonawalla Bangalore Derby (Gr.1), on Sunday would make the Mumbai-based maestro only the fourth trainer in the country's history to saddle 100 Classic winners, placing him alongside the legendary trio of Aris B David, Rashid Byramji and S Padmanabhan.

Already regarded as one of the finest trainers of the modern era, Shroff heads into the prestigious Classic seeking a fifth consecutive Bengaluru Derby triumph, underlining his remarkable dominance in India's premier races. If his charge succeeds, it will not only extend his extraordinary Derby streak but also take his tally to a coveted century of Classic victories.

The milestone would be another feather in the cap of a man whose career has been defined by excellence, both in the saddle and in the trainer's enclosure. Before becoming one of India's most accomplished conditioners, Shroff enjoyed a glittering riding career, winning 106 Classic races as a jockey—a record that established him as one of the country's greatest horsemen.

His transition from champion jockey to champion trainer has been equally seamless. Over the past two decades, Shroff has consistently produced top-class performers, capturing every major Classic on the Indian racing calendar and building a reputation for meticulous planning and exceptional horsemanship.

The Indian Derby, 1000 Guineas, 2000 Guineas, Oaks and St Leger have all featured Shroff-trained winners, with his runners becoming synonymous with consistency and class. His recent Indian Derby triumph with Fynbos further reinforced his standing among the sport's elite.

Reaching the 100-Classic landmark would place Shroff in one of the most exclusive clubs in Indian racing history. More importantly, it would be a fitting reward for a career spanning decades, during which he has continually raised the standards of racehorse training in the country.