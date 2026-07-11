Andheri Housing Association Opposes BMC Demolition Of Celebration Sports Club Structures, Plans Legal Action | AI

Mumbai: The Samarth Nagar Lokhandwala Complex Cooperative Housing Societies Association, Andheri (W), has decried the recent demolition of several allegedly unauthorised structures of its Celebration Sports Club by the BMC. According to Hemant Nair, association secretary, the club was formed in 2006 and caters to the needs of as many as 4,900 families. ``The demolished structures were purely temporary in nature and we had applied for their regularisation on February 26, 2026 along with detailed plans and paid necessary fees.

There is balance FSI and these structures could be regularisation as per law. However, even as our application for regularisation is pending with the BMC the structures were demolished," Nair told the FPJ on Saturday. ``We are shocked that even as our application for regularisation was under consideration by the building proposals department of the BMC, the ward office staff demolished the structures and that too despite our replying to their notice dated February 11, 2026," he added.

BMC Demolishes Allegedly Illegal Structures After Complaint

The BMC's K West ward on Friday demolished the allegedly illegal structures following a complaint from advocate Anuj Mittal. The latter alleged that the demolition was a ``token exercise" since other allegedly illegal structures remained untouched. He said he would move the Bombay high court next week in this regard.

The designated officer of K West ward had served notices on the club for the allegedly unauthorised development of a turf on the mandatory open space, the erection of a shed adjoining it, and the construction of a tennis court on the second-floor terrace reportedly without statutory approvals.

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"The club had not secured the necessary permissions from the competent authority. Accordingly, we demolished temporary ground-floor structures, including toilets, changing rooms and a cafe, besides removing the terrace tennis court and the turf created on the mandatory open space reserved for a garden," a civic official said.

Association May Approach Court Over Demolition

In his letter to K West Ward's Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chakrapani Alle, Mittal demanded an immediate inspection of the premises by the Fire Brigade and ward officials. However, Alle was unavailable for comment. Nair said the association will take to legal recourse if justice is not done by the BMC.

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