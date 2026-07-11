Amchi Mumbai Amchi BEST Opposes Redevelopment Of 23 BEST Depots, Warns Against Privatisation Move | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The citizens' forum Amchi Mumbai Amchi BEST (AMAB) has strongly opposed the Maharashtra government's proposed redevelopment of 23 BEST bus depots through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, alleging that the move will gradually privatise the city's public bus service. The forum has urged the government to withdraw the proposal, stop leasing depot land for commercial use and instead provide financial support to strengthen BEST's own bus fleet.

Forum Raises Concerns Over Commercial Use Of Depot Land

AMAB in a issued statement said redeveloping bus depots for malls, residential towers, theatres and shopping complexes would eventually undermine the functioning of the BEST undertaking. While the government has maintained that depot land will remain with BEST and only be leased on a long-term basis, the forum argued that commercial development would leave insufficient space for bus parking, maintenance workshops and staff facilities such as canteens, rest rooms and washrooms. It alleged that builders would prioritise commercial returns over public transport requirements. The forum also claimed that the redevelopment was part of a gradual privatisation of BEST under the guise of reducing financial losses and said the depot land, built through decades of public investment and employees' efforts, should be preserved for expanding the city's bus network.

The forum further argued that public transport across the world is treated as an essential service and supported through government subsidies rather than expected to make profits. Referring to the three-day BEST workers' strike in June, AMAB said the disruption exposed Mumbai's heavy dependence on BEST buses, particularly for commuters who cannot afford Metro services while suburban trains remain overcrowded. It criticised the government for invoking the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) instead of addressing workers' demands and providing financial assistance. The forum demanded that the BEST budget be merged with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget, sought an increase in the owned fleet to 6,000 buses initially and 10,000 in the long run, opposed the leasing of depots for commercial purposes and called for better working conditions and payment of pending dues to employees.

The redevelopment proposal, which is yet to receive approval from the BEST Committee and the Maharashtra Cabinet, aims to modernise 23 depots spread across 132 acres. According to BEST, the plan will generate around ₹5,000 crore through long-term leasing without selling the land. The revenue is proposed to fund the purchase of 5,000 BEST-owned electric buses over the next three to four years, while the redeveloped depots would include multi-level parking, EV charging facilities, employee amenities and other public infrastructure. Currently, BEST owns only 249 buses in its fleet of 2,766, with another 1,500 electric buses being inducted separately under the PM E-Drive Scheme on a wet-lease basis.

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