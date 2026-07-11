NMMC Intensifies Anti-Mosquito Drive At 270 Construction Sites To Curb Dengue And Malaria During Monsoon |

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria during the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its anti-mosquito campaign by undertaking a special drive at 270 construction sites across the city, where stagnant water often becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Health Department Maps 270 Sites Under Urban Primary Health Centres

According to the civic body, the Health Department has mapped all construction sites under the jurisdiction of its 26 Urban Primary Health Centres and is carrying out weekly anti-larval treatment and inspections. Of the 270 sites, 152 have up to 50 workers, 45 have 51 to 100 workers, 40 employ more than 100 workers, while 33 sites have only excavation work completed and are yet to begin construction. Nearly 14,390 workers are currently employed at these sites.

As part of the drive, the civic body is conducting regular health camps for construction workers, spraying anti-larval powder in labour camps, carrying out granular larvicide treatment and releasing guppy fish in stagnant water bodies. Guppy fish have already been introduced at 265 construction sites, while anti-larval powder has been sprayed in the residential shelters of 3,560 construction workers over the past three months.

Regular Inspections Conducted To Ensure Mosquito Breeding Is Controlled

Health officials are also carrying out follow-up inspections after every anti-larval treatment to ensure the measures are effective and mosquito breeding is brought under control.

"NMMC undertakes anti-larval treatment at all construction sites on a fixed weekly schedule during the monsoon. Regular inspections are carried out by health supervisors and officers to ensure there is no mosquito breeding. We also appeal to builders and citizens to eliminate stagnant water and maintain cleanliness to help prevent dengue and malaria," said a senior NMMC Health Department officer.

Mayor Sujata Suraj Patil and Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde have appealed to citizens to support the civic body's efforts by keeping their homes and surroundings clean, removing stagnant water and discarded materials from terraces and open spaces, and eliminating potential mosquito breeding spots.

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