Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹24.95 Crore For Beed District Sports Complex To Boost International-Level Infrastructure | Ai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 24.95 crore for the Beed District Sports Complex, paving the way for expediting the long-pending project aimed at providing international-standard sports infrastructure to athletes in the district.

The approval for the revised project cost and funding was granted at the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

Project History and Pawar's Pursuit

The project had received administrative approval during the tenure of the then Deputy Chief Minister, the late Ajitdada Pawar. According to an official statement, Deputy Chief Minister, Sports Minister and Beed Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar had consistently pursued the proposal, helping secure the necessary approvals and financial sanction for the project.

The sports complex is being developed to provide modern training facilities and world-class infrastructure for athletes from Beed district. Earlier, Rs 8 crore had already been released for the project.

Revised Estimate and Financial Release

The revised estimate of Rs 24.95 crore, submitted by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, had been approved as a special case by the High-Level Committee of Secretaries and was subsequently placed before the State Cabinet for final approval. In accordance with the Government Resolution issued on March 31, 2026, Rs 25 crore has already been released for the project.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s Key Initiative

Sunetra Pawar said the state government was committed to strengthening sports infrastructure across Maharashtra and ensuring that young athletes from Beed receive quality training facilities.

She said continuous efforts were made to remove administrative and procedural hurdles in the project and obtain the Cabinet’s final post-facto approval for the revised estimate.

Pawar expressed confidence that the Cabinet’s decision would accelerate the remaining work on the sports complex and provide a major boost to sports development in Beed district.

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