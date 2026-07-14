First International Flight From NMIA To Be Flown By Air India Express On Wednesday; Other Airlines In Wait & Watch Mode | Pics | Farooq Sayed

Mumbai: Exactly 201 days after welcoming its first domestic passengers, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is finally set to spread its wings globally. Beginning Wednesdat, Maharashtra’s newest aviation hub will officially commence scheduled international operations as low-cost carrier Air India Express will operate the maiden international flight from the greenfield facility, connecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) directly to Abu Dhabi.

Flight Schedule and Frequency

​The new route will kick off with a bi-weekly frequency before expanding later in the month. Initially the flight will be operated every Wednesday and Friday and the frequency will be increased to three flights a week, adding Sundays to the rotation, from July 29. The flight IX-208 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 5.45am local time and will reach NMIA at 10.20am local time. The return flight IX-207 will depart from NMIA at 2.55pm and land at Abu Dhabi at 4.35pm local time.

With the commencement of this flight, Navi Mumbai residents will now be able to reach the Middle Eastern hub in 3hr 10min. Beyond point-to-point travel, the afternoon arrival at the Middle Eastern hub is expected to align with onward connecting flights from Abu Dhabi toward western destinations, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

Competitive Pricing Advantage

The introductory pricing is said to give an edge to NMIA over the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Tickets for the inaugural Navi Mumbai route are priced at Rs 12,671, undercutting the Rs 14,175 average fare for the same route out of mainland Mumbai.

Beyond checking in passengers, tomorrow's inaugural flight will simultaneously double as a logistical milestone. The aircraft is slated to carry NMIA's first global perishable export shipment, formally activating the airport's international cargo capabilities. This is said to establish a vital new cold-chain pipeline for Indian agro-exporters looking to access Gulf markets with high-value, time-sensitive goods.

Adani Airport Holdings CEO's Vision

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd's CEO Arun Bansal framed the launch as a stepping stone. "The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway."

​The jump to international status comes on the back of an extraordinarily steep domestic growth curve. In less than seven months since starting operations on December 25 last year, NMIA has connected 46 domestic destinations, catered to more than 2.3 million passengers and handled an average of 150 air traffic movements daily.

The Abu Dhabi leg pushes Air India Express’ presence at Navi Mumbai to 30 weekly flights, building on its established domestic operations to Bengaluru and Delhi. The airline is rapidly scaling its footprint across Maharashtra, now operating over 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 from Pune, and 14 from Nagpur.

Air India Express' chairman Nipun Aggarwal, said, "Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from CSMIA. We value our partnership with NMIA and look forward to strengthening connectivity through this collaboration."

​While the launch marks a historic milestone for the Adani Group-led airport, NMIA finds itself in a peculiar position. For now, Air India Express remains the solo player on the international departures board, with no other airlines currently locking in concrete launch dates for their own overseas services from the new hub. Aviation experts believe that heavy secondary maintenance, catering and crew-basing overheads become serious concerns for split-fleet operations of domestic carriers.

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