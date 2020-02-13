Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh: Sarfaraz misses out on another double-ton

He already has a triple, double and now a hundred to his name this season. Then Mumbai bowlers reduced Madhya Pradesh to 200/7, still adrift by 227 runs.

In Bengaluru, Baroda are marginally ahead by 60 runs, but hosts Karnataka can sniff victory having taken five Baroda wickets in their second essay and still two days left.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman Narayan Jagadeesan came up with a gritty 183 to help his team post a competitive total of 424 on the second day of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game against Saurashtra here on Thursday. Then Tamil Nadu hit back to reduce Saurashtra to 107 for 3, as the hosts are still adrift by 317 runs.

After Saurashtra led by their skipper Jaydev Unadkat took honours on the opening day by restricting Tamil Nadu to 250 for 7, it was Jagadeesan, who pulled the side out of trouble, by notching up his fourth first-class 100.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who was unbeaten on 61, added 122 runs to his overnight score as his knock ensured that the visitors crossed the 400-run mark.

The usually aggressive Jagadeesan buckled down and added 115 runs for the eight wicket with M Mohammed (42 off 121 balls), who played the perfect second fiddle and held one end up.

Jagadeesan hammered 22 fours and five other hits over the fence in his 256-ball knock.

He also added 66 runs for the last wicket with K Vignesh and in the process took the Saurashtra attack to cleansers.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 427 (Sarfaraz Khan 177; Aakarshit Gomel 122; Gourav Yadav 4-101) v/s Madhya Pradesh 200/7 (Venkatesh Iyer 87 not out; Royston Dias 2/38, Deepak Shetty 2/43). Madhya Pradesh trail by 227 runs.