 Mumbai Sports: MSSA Cricket Entries Latest By October 10
The last date for submitting entries for all these tournaments, the Harris Shield, Giles Shield and Late Manoramaben Apte trophy is October 10, 2023.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The much-awaited inter-school Harris Shield, Giles Shield and Late Manoramaben Apte for the Year 2023 - 2024 cricket tournaments will commence the first week of November, 2023.

Organised by MSSA, these championships are conducted by Nadim Menon, the secretary cricket, MSSA at different venues.

All the concerned should submit their entries at the Mumbai Schools Sports Association office, Azad Maiden on or before October 10 by 6.00pm.

Kanga League Cricket: Javed Khan Shines In Islam Gyms' Win Over JVPG CC in Division C Round 5
