Kanga League Cricket: Javed Khan Shines In Islam Gyms' Win Over JVPG CC in Division C Round 5

Islam Gymkhana powered by Javed Khan’s unbeaten half century knock of 56 runs snatched a win on the basis of the first innings lead against JVPG CC in a Division ‘C’ 5th round match of the MCA 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga League Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan.

Javed’s efforts helped Islam Gymkhana declare the first innings at 116 for 5 wickets. JVPG’s Aquib Shaikh claimed 3 for 39 runs. Later, Hitesh Kadam picked 3 for 20 runs as the JVPG innings folded for a 54 all out, which earned Islam Gymkhana a vital 62 runs lead.

Javed Khan |

Ours Cricket Club beat United Friends SC

An inspired bowling performance from Atish Walinjkar who finished with 10 wickets (5 for 17 and 5 for 5) was the highlight as Ours Cricket Club clinched a win against United Friends SC on the first innings lead in a Division ‘D’ encounter.

In the first innings United Friends SC were dismissed for 51 runs and fared miserably in the second as they bowled out for a measly 10 runs. Aman Tiwari shared the spoils with Walinjkar taking 8 wickets (3/15 & 5/7). Ours CC made 53 runs for 3 wickets and declared their first innings.

Yogi Cricket Club beat Young Mohammedan CC

Yogi Cricket Club also won against Young Mohammedan CC on the first innings lead in another Division ‘C’ encounter. Young Mohammedans scored 79 runs in the first innings and 33 for 4 wickets. Yogi CC declared their first innings at 93 for 5.

Brief scores -

Division B: Dadar Union SC (1st innings): 202 all out (K Dafedar 63, A Chopra 58; Aashay Dube 6/52, Vijay Gohil 3/51) Vs Victory CC 74 for 3 (1st innings): Jay Bista 49*). Result: Match drawn.

United Cricketers (1st innings): 87 all out (Deep Raval 3/8, Vivek Shelar 3/26) Vs Apollo Cricket Club (1st innings): 44 for 2. Result: Match drawn.

Sainath Sports Club (1st innings): 68 all out (Shivaji Yadav 7/10) Vs Parel Sporting Club (1st innings): 44/6. Result: Match drawn.

Young Maharashtra CC (1st innings): 87 for 5 declared Vs Young Comrade CC (1st innings): 56 for 4 (Karan Vasshodia 33*). Result: Match drawn.

Muslim United SC (1st innings): 135 for 6 declared (Ruturaj Sane 34; Yash Gadia 3/31) Vs Goregaon SC (1st innings): 73 for 1 (Rohan Gajjar 51*). Result: Match drawn.

Division C: Islam Gymkhana (1st innings): 116 for 5 declared (Javed Khan 56*; Aquib Shaikh 3/39) & (2nd innings): 22 for 2 declared Vs JVPG C (1st innings): 54 all out (Hitesh Kadam 3/20). Result: Islam Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Wellington CC (1st innings): 97 for 6 declared (Swapnil Pradhan 48*) Vs Pandurangwadi CC (1st innings): 44 for 3. Result: Match drawn.

M.B. Union CC (1st innings): 57 all out (Anurag Divekar 59; Siddharth Narsumayya 4/30, Virendra Yadav 3/33) Vs Maskati CC (1st innings): 101 for 4. Result: Match drawn.

Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA (1st innings): 117 all out (Mandar Chamare 34, Randhir Tandel 34; Suraj Singh 5/28, Rohit Yadav 3/24) Vs New Hindu CC (1st innings): 91 for 7 (Sandesh Sonawane 3/11). Result: Match drawn.

Young Mohammedan CC (1st innings): 79 all out (Nikhil Madas 39; Abhay Patel 3/23, Harshal Merchant 3/27) & (2nd innings): 33 for 4 (Harshal Merchant 3/8) Vs Yogi CC (1st innings): 93 for 5 declared (Ankur Mohite 41). Result: Yogi CC won on 1st innings lead.

Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana (1st innings): 104 all out (Shreyas Tandel 3/13) Vs Koli Combined Cricket XI (1st innings): 42/4. Result: Match drawn.

Division D: Amar Cricket Club (1st innings): 142 for 8 declared (Darshan Borkar 44; Aryan Dalal 4/51, Varun Deshpande 3/31) Vs Super Star SC (1st innings): 21 for 1. Result: Match drawn.

United Friends Sports Club (1st innings): 51 all out (Atish Walinjkar 5/17, Aman Tiwari 3/15) & (2nd innings): 10 all out (Atish Walinjkar 5/3, Aman Tiwari 5/7) Vs Ours CC (1st innings): 53 for 3 declared. Result: Ours CC won on 1st innings lead.

Vijay Cricket Club (1st innings): 77 all out (Jahangir Ansari 4/36) Vs Bohra Cricketers (1st innings): 35 for 4. Result: Match drawn.

