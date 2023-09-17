Kanga League: National, Mumbai Police Win On First Innings Lead

Left-arm spinner Akshay Darekar's impressive bowling performance of 6 for 26 runs helped National CC record a win against Regal CC on the basis of the first innings lead in a 5th round match of the MCA 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga League Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all senior players, including Dhawal Kulkarni (New Hind SC), Tushar Deshpande (Parsee Gymkhana), Siddesh Lad (Hindu Gymkhana) to name a few were seen in action, playing for their respective teams. This was because of MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik’s advisory to all senior cricketers stating that it was mandatory to participate in all MCA affiliated tournaments to be eligible for selection to the Mumbai team to participate in BCCI tournaments.

Batting first Regal CC were bundled out for 75 runs in 22 overs. Darekar was supported by Ravinder Solanki 3 for 20 runs. In reply, National declared their first innings reaching 76 for 4 wickets in 16.1 overs. Ayush Vartak top-scored with 41 runs.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana also snatched a win against PJ Hindu Gymkhana on the first innings lead. Fine bowling efforts from Shreyansh Bogar 4 for 11 and Amol Tanpure 3 for 23 restricted Hindu Gymkhana’s 1st innings to 88 for 9 declared in 34.1 overs. Eknath Kerkar 25 runs was the top scorer. Later, Mumbai Police Gymkhana made 92 for 2 declared in 14.3 overs. Aaryaraj Nikam scored a rapid 42 runs and signed off with three successive sixes of Atif Habib Attarwala to take the crucial lad. Opener Sunil Patil contributed 39 runs.

The match between Parkophene Cricketers and MIG CC was abandoned with a ball being bowled.

Brief scores: P J Hindu Gymkhana (1st innings): 88 for 9 declared, 34.1 overs ((Eknath Kerkar 25; Shreyansh Bogar 4/11, Amol Tanpure 3/23) Mumbai Police Gymkhana (1st innings): 92 for 2 declared, 14.3 overs (Aaryaraj Nikam 42, Sunil Patil 39; Rahul Sawant 2/17). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Dr. D Y Patil Sports Academy (1st innings): 130 for 9 declared, 40.5 overs (Aman Khan 38; Yashhraj Malaap 3/15, Tanush Kotian 2/27, Aishwarya Surve 2/32, Rakesh Prabhu 2/35) Vs Karnataka Sporting Association (1st nnings): 48 for 2, 15 overs (Gautam Waghela 29; Karsh Kothari 2/21). Result: Match drawn.

Cricket Club of India (1st innings): 107 all out, 39 overs (Akash Anand 29, Aarya Satpute 26; Mairaj Khan 6/14, Sumit Markali 3/31) Vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana (1st innings): 73 for 5, 24.1 overs (Sahil Gode 37; Tanvish Vaze 2/21). Result: Match draw.

Regal CC (1st innings): 75 all out, 22 overs (Akshay Darekar 6/26, Ravinder Solanki 3/20) Vs National CC (1st innings): 76 for 4 declared, 16.1 Overs (Ayush Vartak 41; Mohammad Khan 2/32). Result: National CC won on 1st innings lead.

