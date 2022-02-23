Mumbai rink hockey: Central Railways derail Western Railways to lift women’s crown in Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana tourney

Central Railway continued with their impressive winning form to derail arch-rivals Western Railway by charging to a comfortable 4-1 win in the Women’s final of the 41st Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the WCG floodlit courts.

The Central Railway outfit, who won all their league matches and the semifinals by convincing margins, looked the better of the two teams. The Western side also did not face much opposition in their earlier outings but could not match the performance of the dominant Central girls who were quick to pounce on the openings and showed good finishing.

Showing good coordination and understanding Central Railway scored at regular intervals through the efforts of Ranjita Chanu, Renuka Yadav, Kanchan Tirki, and Anuja Singh, all contributing a goal apiece to seal their win and complete their triumph. For Western Railway who found the going tough, the lone consolation goal came from Rakhi Prajapati’s stick.

Result Central Railway 4 (Ranjita Chanu, Renuka Yadav, Kanchan Tirki, Anuja Singh) beat Western Railway 1 (Rakhi Prajapati)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:30 PM IST