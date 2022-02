Harris Shield: Defending champs Al Barkaat win easy; Rizvi Springfield knocked out

Defending champions Al Barkaat MMI English School registered a comprehensive ten-wicket win over St Stanislaus (Bandra) in their opening round Harris Shield match at the MCA-BKC ground.

Given a target of 115, Al Barkaat reached it in just 13.4 overs without losing any wickets. Saudagar Yaseen was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 68.

Elsewhere, former champions Rizvi Springfield were stunned by IES VN Sule Guruji. Given a target of 175, Rizvi were bowled out for a partly 62.

Swami Vivekanand International School’s Aaryan Sakpal (101) fine century in just 42 balls, combined with superb bowling figures of Satvik Tadepalli and Ayush Vaity were instrumental in their win over Bombay Scottish.

Brief Scores

Group A

St. Stanislaus High School 114/8 (45 overs) (Prathamesh Kadam 39) lost to Al Barkaat Eng School 116/0 (13.4 overs) Saudagar Yaseen 68*, Aadi Agney 36) by 10 wkts.

Group B

Don Bosco High School 287/9 (45 overs) Varun Doshi 42, Dalron Rodriques 53, Shravan Mhatre 96; Heman Gowda 3/35) beat Dr Antonia daSilva HS 125 (36.3 overs) Arnav Gupta (SLA) 4/28) by 162 runs.

IES New English School 291/5 (45 overs) Sanskar Panaskar 85, Arjun Bagaitkar 57*, Anant Desai 31*) beat Swami Vivekanand Intl Kandivili 186/6 (45 overs) Shaurya Sharan 47*, Vansh Akbari 68, Harsh Darjee 3/29) by 105 runs

Group C

Parle Tilak English School 241 (44.4 overs) Raza Mirza 89, Aryan Parulekar 37, Pritish 36, Ayush Goriwale 3/51, Swayam Bhanushali 3/19) beat VPMS Vidyamandir 130 (29.3 overs) Ankit Yadav 76,Atharva Shetty 5/09) by 111 runs.

Swami Vivekanand Intl Borivili 420/5 (45 overs) Aaryan Sakpal 101, Arjun Lotlikar 89, Pranay Kapadia 76, Aditya Naik 76, Amit Jaiswal 51) beat Bombay Scottish 110 (28.4 overs) Anirudha Shelke 32, Ayush Vaity 3/30, Satvik Tadepalli 4/37) by 310 runs

Group D

Shardashram Vidyamandir English 374/42 (Devendra Vansh 118, Siddhant Singh 61, Ishan Patkar 41, Sagar Gupta 35*) beat VK Krishna Menon 174 (36.1 overs) Rajkumar Pal 40, Hitesh Shekhvat 32, Aviral Dubey 5/31) by 200 runs.

IES VN Sule Guruji HS 174/9 (45 overs) Darsh Murkute 61, Nishit Bhalla 3/23) beat Springfield Rizvi HS 62 (35.4 Overs) Paarth Parulekar 4/14) by 112 runs

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:11 PM IST