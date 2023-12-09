Mumbai: Mumbai CC, Ashirwad CC Register Wins In 3rd MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament

3rd MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament | Credits: FPJ

Powered by opening bat Harshwardhan Satarkar solid knock of an unbeaten 75 runs (78-balls, 8x4s) Mumbai Cricket Club defeated Bhosle Cricket Club by 35-runs in a boys’ under-12 league match of the 3rd MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized JSF and played at the Air India ground, Kalina on Friday.

Batting first Mumbai CC well-served by Harshwardhan and later useful contributions from Sanidhya Jain 26 runs and Vivek Yadav 22 runs scored 145 runs for 2 wickets in their quota of 25 overs.

Later, Bhosle CC were dismissed for 110 all out in 22.3 overs. Shradul Joshi picked 4 for 23, Krissh G. 2 for 13, Veer Singh 2 for 17 and Dishant Pholore 2 for 19 shared the wickets.

Ashirwad CC defeat Bhosle Cricket Academy by 5 wickets

In another match, Ashirwad CC romped to a comfortable 5-wicket victory against Bhosle Cricket Academy. Electing to bat first Bhosale CA managed to score 112 runs for 2 wickets in 25 overs. Dirghayu Desai 42 runs and Viraj Patil 33 runs lifted the total.

In reply, Ashirwad CC easily chased the target reaching 113 runs for 5 wickets in 20.5 overs. Number 3 bat Prarit Raut was unbeaten with a patient 38 runs , while opener John F. made 30 and Sanchit Mhatre scored 21 runs. Vivek Yadav 2 for 18 was Bhosle CA’s best bowler.

Brief Scores

Mumbai CC ‘B’ 145 for 2, 25 overs (Harshwardhan Satarkar 75* (78-balls, 8x4s), Sanidhya Jain 26, Vivek Yadav 22) beat Bhosle CC 110 all out, Shradul Joshi 4/23, Krissh G. 2/13, Veer Singh 2/17, Dishant Pholore 2/19). Result: Mumbai CC ‘B’ won by 35 runs.

Bhosale CA 112 for 2, 25 overs (Dirghayu Desai 42, Viraj Patil 33) lost to Ashirwad CC 113 for 5, 20.5 overs (Prarit Raut 38*, John F. 30, Sanchit Mhatre 21; Vivek Yadav 2/18). Result: Ashirwad CC won by 5 wickets.