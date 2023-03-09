Mumbai: Mid Summer Star canters home with Free Press Journal Cup

Mid Summer Star won the Free Press Journal Cup, on the special day of the Mumbai meeting, held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in the city on Thursday.

Hitting the front as the gates opened, Mid Summer Star finished ahead of tote favourite Attained by over two lengths to take home the Cup.

Attained, who was available at ₹1.25 by the bookmakers, was lurking in the fifth place but managed to pip Champagne Smile by a head to take the second place.

It was apprentice jockey Gagandeep Maan who guided the champion Mid Summer Star to the finishing post in great style.

Race Results

1. The Indiarace.com Trophy (2000m): 1. Rasputin, 2. Zarak, 3. Grand Accord

2. The Times Of India Cup (1400m): 1. Marlboro, 2. Dragger's Strike, 3. Shadows

3. The Hindu Cup (1400m): 1. Supreme Spirit, 2. Cordelia, 3. Glacier

4. The Mid-Day Trophy (1000m): 1. Outlander, 2. Queen's Pride, 3. Trinket

5. The Free Press Journal Cup (1200m): Mid Summer Star, 2. Attained, 3. Champagne Smile

6. The Racingpulse.in Trophy (1000m): 1. Superlative, 2. Esperanza, 3. Rodrigo

7. The Race Mirror Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Mount Sinai, 2. Between Friends, 3. Lion King