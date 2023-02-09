MCA President’s Cup women’s T20: Thunders, Warriors win opening matches

Mumbai: Mumbai Thunders charged past Mumbai Unicorns by recording a thumping 88-run win in a first round match of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized MCA President’s Cup women’s T20 cricket tournament, played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate.

Batting first, Thunders amassed a challenging total of 136 for the loss of four wickets. Simran Shaikh 29 runs, Vrushali Bhagat 28 runs, Humairaa Kazi 28 runs and Tushi Shah 20 runs contributed to the total. In replay, Mumbai Unicorns batters failed miserably and were bowled out for a measly 48 runs in 15 overs and surrendered the match to Thunders by a huge margin.

In the second match, Mumbai Warriors snatched a close 19 runs victory against Mumbai Blasters. Batting first Warriors scored 143 for 5 wickets from 20 overs. Middle-order batswoman Sarvi Save was unbeaten on 44 runs and all-rounder Fatima Jaffer scored 28 runs. Later, Mumbai Blasters were restricted to a 124 for 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Opener Riya Chaudhari was the only batter to make a solid 61 runs which went in vain as there was no support from the other batswomen and the innings fell short of the target. Nirmiti Rane (3/22) and Fatima Jaffer (2/14) picked up the wickets.

Brief scores: Mumbai Thunders 136 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 29, Vrushali Bhagat 28, Humairaa Kazi 28, Tushi Shah 20) beat Mumbai Unicorns 48 all out, 15 overs (Niyati Jagtap 3/6, Palak D. 2/11, Vrushali Bhagat 2/7). Result: Mumbai Thunders won by 88 runs.

Mumbai Warriors 143 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Sarvi Save 44*, Fatima Jaffer 28) beat Mumbai Blasters 124 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Riya Chaudhari 61; Nirmiti Rane 3/22, Fatima Jaffer 2/14). Result: Mumbai Warriors won by 19 runs.

