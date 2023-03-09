Mumbai: Sulakshana Naik inaugurates 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League

Chief Guest, Sulakshana Naik, tosses the coin as the two captains make the call before the start of the first match of the 1st MCA Women’s League 2023 at the Karnatak Sporting Association ground, Cross Maidan on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) provided plenty of cheer for women cricketers on the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’, as they launched the 1st MCA Women’s League 2022-2023. Chief Guest, Sulakshana Naik, a former Indian cricketer and now an active BCCI CAC member inaugurated the MCA Women’s League at the Karnatak Sporting Association ground, Cross Maidan on Wednesday morning.

Present at the opening function was MCA, Vice-President, Sanjay Naik, Secretary, Ajinkya Naik, Joint Secretary, Deepak Patil, Apex Council Members, MCA Women’s selectors and administrators.

Naik, who is also participating in this tournament guiding a young Bharat Cricket Club, was excited and pleased that women and young girls are getting a chance to play competitive cricket.

“I am honored to be invited as Chief Guest for the inauguration of the 1st MCA Women’s League. I would first like to thank MCA for starting this League and was overwhelmed with the response from the players and clubs. It’s amazing that 52 clubs, with almost 800 players, participating, shows that women's cricket in Mumbai is growing,” the Indian stumper Naik said before declaring the tournament open.

“This MCA Women’s League is starting just four days after the WPL commenced and I believe that is a great opportunity for all the young Mumbai players. You have to work hard, be sincere and try your best and you will definitely succeed. We all have dreams to play for India, but to play for the country is like a high mountain to climb. If you have self belief, train and practice properly and stay focused. If you can follow this you will easily climb to the top,” was her advice to the players.

Meanwhile, MCA Secretary Naik was happy that the association is giving women cricketers a big boost. “The MCA always strives for the development and promotion of cricket in Mumbai. For men and boys there are opportunities to play as there are many domestic tournaments conducted either by our association or by institutions, gymkhanas and private clubs. But for the women there are not many tournaments. To strengthen the grassroots levels and women’s cricket, is the main reason why our MCA Apex Council decided to have a Cricket League for women. It must be noted that MCA is the first cricket association in the country to conduct a club-level Women Cricket League,” Naik mentioned.

“This tournament, which will be played on similar lines like the Dr. H.D. Kanga League for men, would give young girls an opportunity to showcase their skills and talent. The team of MCA women selectors would be watching the matches and the players’ performances would not go unnoticed. The women cricketers, especially the younger ones, should take advantage of this opportunity as it would give them the experience and confidence to play more competitively, Naik added.”