Mumbai: Free Cricket Selection Trials For Vasoo Paranjape Cricket Center In Bandra & Thane; Check Details

Mumbai: Aspiring young cricketers in Maharashtra have an exciting opportunity to showcase their talent at the upcoming FREE Cricket Selection Trials organised by the Vasoo Paranjape Cricket Center. The trials will be conducted at two locations: Bandra (Wings Sports Center) and Thane (Bedekar College) on the January 26, 27 & 28 between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

About Vasoo Paranjape Cricket Center:

The Vasoo Paranjape Cricket Center is committed to nurturing young cricketing talents and providing them with a platform to grow and excel in the sport. With a focus on skill development and mentorship, the center aims to contribute to the development of cricket at the grassroots level.

This initiative aligns with the center's vision to identify and groom the next generation of cricketing stars. The FREE Cricket Selection Trials aim to scout for exceptional talent, and participants can look forward to a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by experienced mentors.

Young cricketers are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity to kickstart their cricketing journey and potentially represent MCA accredited clubs in competitive tournaments.

Key Details:

Age Groups: The trials will be open for cricketers in the Under 14, Under 16, and Under 19 categories.

Mentor: Jatin Paranjape, a former India cricketer, will be present to guide and evaluate the aspiring talents.

Opportunity: Successful candidates will have the chance to represent MCA accredited clubs in various tournaments.

Contact Information:

For further details and registration, interested participants can contact the organisers at 7506049772 or visit www.khelomore.com/sports-coaching/society/vasoo-paranjape-sir-cricket-academy/city/24.