Mumbai: Dnyandeep Spinners Stall SVIS After Strong Opening Stand In Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Final | Credits: Britannica (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Swami Vivekanand International SSC collapsed to 276 all-out in 79.2 overs after a strong start from openers Kartik Chhajer and Prajwal Taware against Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School in the final of the 124th Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Cricket Tournament at the Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India on Tuesday.

Chhajer (90) and Taware (82) put on a 149-run opening stand to try to build a huge score in the allotted 80 overs in the first innings of the three-day match. However, Dnyandeep spin duo of Anup Yadav (5-76) and Atharv Kalel (4-66) grabbed nine wickets between them to run through the SVIS batting in the afternoon and restrict them below 300.

Read Also Delhi Superheros Edge Past Chennai Singams In Thrilling ISPL Clash

Man-of-the-Match in the semifinals for scoring 77 runs and taking a match haul of seven wickets, left-hander Chhajer carried on his form, hitting 16 boundaries in his 116-ball knock. Taware hit 12 boundaries during his partnership with Chhajer. But Yadav and Kalel found some guile in the afternoon session to trouble the batters. Shauryakant Upadhyaya (48) was the only other major contributor.

Dnyandeep coach Abdul Khan was happy with the team's comeback after a strong show by SVIS openers. "They played well in the morning session, but our bowlers pulled it back well in the afternoon. Atharv Kalel got important breakthroughs, and Anup Yadav also found rhythm to pick up a fifer and restrict them to 276," said Khan.

The Navi Mumbai school lost in the final in the previous season and will be looking to finish on the winning side this time around. "It is our second year in the tournament, and we lost a close final last year. This season, we reached the Harris Shield semifinals. We hope to win this match," he added.

Dynandeep showed a cautious approach and ended the first day at 17 without loss in 13 overs. "We will continue in the same manner on Wednesday and see how it goes. With wickets in hand, we can chase the target," Khan said. The final is played according to the 80-80, 40-40 overs format.

SVIS experienced coach, Dinesh Lad, was content with the situation, though it could have been much better after the start from the openers. "The wicket will turn as the game progresses, and the ball may keep low, so I think we have a good total on the board to defend," Lad said.

Earlier, Mumbai Ranji team skipper Shardul Thakur conducted the toss in the presence of MCA President Ajinkya Naik, MCA Secretary Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, and MSSA Cricket Secretary Nadim Memon. MCA selectors and other dignitaries were also present to support the young budding stars. T-shirts and caps were given to the cricketers.