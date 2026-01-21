 Mumbai: Dnyandeep Spinners Stall SVIS After Strong Opening Stand In Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai: Dnyandeep Spinners Stall SVIS After Strong Opening Stand In Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Final

Mumbai: Dnyandeep Spinners Stall SVIS After Strong Opening Stand In Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Final

Swami Vivekanand International SSC were bowled out for 276 after a strong opening stand of 149 by Kartik Chhajer (90) and Prajwal Taware (82) against Dnyandeep Seva Mandal in the Giles Shield U-14 final at Brabourne Stadium. Spinners Anup Yadav (5/76) and Atharv Kalel (4/66) led the fightback as Dnyandeep ended Day 1 at 17/0.

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Dnyandeep Spinners Stall SVIS After Strong Opening Stand In Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Final | Credits: Britannica (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Swami Vivekanand International SSC collapsed to 276 all-out in 79.2 overs after a strong start from openers Kartik Chhajer and Prajwal Taware against Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School in the final of the 124th Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Cricket Tournament at the Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India on Tuesday.

Chhajer (90) and Taware (82) put on a 149-run opening stand to try to build a huge score in the allotted 80 overs in the first innings of the three-day match. However, Dnyandeep spin duo of Anup Yadav (5-76) and Atharv Kalel (4-66) grabbed nine wickets between them to run through the SVIS batting in the afternoon and restrict them below 300.

Read Also
Delhi Superheros Edge Past Chennai Singams In Thrilling ISPL Clash
article-image

Man-of-the-Match in the semifinals for scoring 77 runs and taking a match haul of seven wickets, left-hander Chhajer carried on his form, hitting 16 boundaries in his 116-ball knock. Taware hit 12 boundaries during his partnership with Chhajer. But Yadav and Kalel found some guile in the afternoon session to trouble the batters. Shauryakant Upadhyaya (48) was the only other major contributor.

Dnyandeep coach Abdul Khan was happy with the team's comeback after a strong show by SVIS openers. "They played well in the morning session, but our bowlers pulled it back well in the afternoon. Atharv Kalel got important breakthroughs, and Anup Yadav also found rhythm to pick up a fifer and restrict them to 276," said Khan.

FPJ Shorts
'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days In Space, Retires After 27 Years
'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days In Space, Retires After 27 Years
Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1

The Navi Mumbai school lost in the final in the previous season and will be looking to finish on the winning side this time around. "It is our second year in the tournament, and we lost a close final last year. This season, we reached the Harris Shield semifinals. We hope to win this match," he added.

Read Also
Moroccan-Origin Star Nora Fatehi Shares Emotional Post After Controversial AFCON 2025 Final, Calls...
article-image

Dynandeep showed a cautious approach and ended the first day at 17 without loss in 13 overs. "We will continue in the same manner on Wednesday and see how it goes. With wickets in hand, we can chase the target," Khan said. The final is played according to the 80-80, 40-40 overs format.

SVIS experienced coach, Dinesh Lad, was content with the situation, though it could have been much better after the start from the openers. "The wicket will turn as the game progresses, and the ball may keep low, so I think we have a good total on the board to defend," Lad said.

Earlier, Mumbai Ranji team skipper Shardul Thakur conducted the toss in the presence of MCA President Ajinkya Naik, MCA Secretary Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, and MSSA Cricket Secretary Nadim Memon. MCA selectors and other dignitaries were also present to support the young budding stars. T-shirts and caps were given to the cricketers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1
'You're Trending On Twitter!': Naomi Osaka's Playful Presser Moment After Gritty Win Goes Viral At...
'You're Trending On Twitter!': Naomi Osaka's Playful Presser Moment After Gritty Win Goes Viral At...
Mumbai: Dnyandeep Spinners Stall SVIS After Strong Opening Stand In Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports...
Mumbai: Dnyandeep Spinners Stall SVIS After Strong Opening Stand In Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports...
Delhi Superheros Edge Past Chennai Singams In Thrilling ISPL Clash
Delhi Superheros Edge Past Chennai Singams In Thrilling ISPL Clash