Mumbai City FC Escape 250% BMC Hike, Settle Stadium Rent at Around Rs 12.5 Lakh

Mumbai City will begin their ISL campaign with three straight away matches. | Image Credit: X/MumbaiCityFC

In a massive relief to Mumbai City FC, the ISL franchise have agreed on a payment structure with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to use the Mumbai Football Arena at Andheri Sports Complex. The revised rental is expected to be around Rs 12.5 lakh per game, up from approximately Rs 10 lakh two seasons ago.

As per The Times of India, the hike, at 25%, is substantially cut down from the initially proposed 250% raise. The two parties were subsequently were involved in discussions. BMC had proposed a fee of ₹15 Lakh per game, which has now been reportedly settled at ₹12.5L. The deal allows Mumbai City to retain their home venue without having to bear the steep increase originally proposed.

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Access delayed due to MLB event

However, the Islanders will not have immediate access to their home ground. Their access has been delayed until the end of October because the MLBx event is scheduled at Andheri Sports Complex on October 24. As a result, Mumbai City will begin their ISL campaign with three straight away matches.

Mumbai City will open their campaign against Churchill Brothers on October 11. They will then travel to face Punjab FC on October 19 and Kerala Blasters on October 25. The Islanders will finally play their first home game against Sporting Club Delhi on November 1.

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Concerns over kick off times

The club now faces another concern over the timing of its home fixtures. Five of Mumbai City's first seven home matches are scheduled for 5 pm, with four of those games falling on weekdays. The timing of the December 17 clash against Mohun Bagan is a particular concern because peak-hour traffic in Andheri could make it difficult for supporters to reach the stadium.

Mumbai City are in discussions with the organisers about changing the timings of some matches. However, with the first phase of fixtures already announced, changes may be difficult to secure. For now, the ₹12.5 lakh-per-game agreement ends the stadium uncertainty, but the delayed homecoming and early kick-offs remain challenges for the club.