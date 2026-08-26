Mumbai City FC Faces 50 Per Cent Rent Hike For ISL Matches At Andheri Sports Complex; BMC Proposes ₹15 Lakh Per Game

Mumbai City FC may face a higher ground fee for hosting upcoming ISL matches at the BMC-run Andheri Sports Complex | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The BMC, which owns, operates and manages the Andheri Sports Complex, has quoted a massive rent hike of 50% to Mumbai City FC (MCFC) for using the ground for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL).

With the revised ground fees, the MCFC may have to pay Rs 15 lakh per match against Rs 10 lakh rent fee charged last year. The ISL, which runs from October to March, sees around 10 to 12 matches (two matches per month).

The proposed jump in the rent fees by the BMC has raised questions in the sports fraternity and among football enthusiasts over whether the matches will be shifted out of Andheri Sports Complex this year.

BMC Explains Proposed Hike

Speaking on the proposed fee hike, an official from BMC's sports department said, "The ISL is held annually since 2014, except a gap of a couple of years during and post COVID. Every year, a 10% rent hike is implemented. However, this year the additions are made like inclusion of rooms and other areas of the sports complex during the tournament, following which Rs 15 lakh rent per match is quoted to MCFC."

The officer added meetings are being held on the proposed rent hike and the revised rent will be confirmed only after all terms are met after meetings by MCFC representatives and senior BMC officials.

Thackeray Alleges Football Pushout

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that the BJP regime is set out on a mission to finish football in Mumbai.

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The bjp regime is set out on a mission to finish football in Mumbai.



The Mumbai Football Arena that we made in 2015-16 at the Shahajiraje Krida Sankul, Andheri Sports Complex, has now got new trustees.



They believe that rather than promoting sports,… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 25, 2026

"The Mumbai Football Arena that we made in 2015-16 at the Shahajiraje Krida Sankul, Andheri Sports Complex, has now got new trustees. They believe that rather than promoting sports, it’s their job to hike the fees and push out football from the city, so that they can start leasing the ground to events and shows and earn money out of it. As a result, they’ve quoted an absurdly high rate of fees for Mumbai City FC for ISL," he posted on X.

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