Who Owns Kerala Blasters Now? Al Fursan Group Completes 100% Takeover For ₹100-120 Crore Ahead Of ISL 2026-27

Kerala Blasters FC is set for a major change in ownership, with Gulf-based Al Fursan Group completing the takeover of the Indian Super League club. The deal involves the transfer of 100% of the club’s shares at a valuation of around ₹100-120 crore. The payment is expected to be made over an eight-month period, bringing an end to Magnum Sports’ ownership of the club.

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Who are Kerala Blasters' new owners?

The takeover brings a Gulf-based investment group into control of one of Indian football’s most popular clubs. Al Fursan Group is backed by interests linked to Sharjah’s ruling Al Qasimi family. The group’s entry marks a significant shift in the ownership profile of the Kochi-based franchise.

The ownership change follows a sale process involving Hyderabad-based Magnum Sports, which has owned Kerala Blasters since 2016. The previous owners had been exploring a sale, with prospective buyers carrying out financial, legal and operational due diligence. The final valuation is understood to be lower than some of the earlier estimates reported during the negotiations.

For Kerala Blasters, the takeover comes at an important stage as the club prepares for the upcoming ISL season. The new owners are expected to assess the squad, coaching setup and wider football operations as they begin their tenure. The club is also expected to continue playing its home matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Al Fursan Group’s acquisition gives Kerala Blasters a new ownership structure with strong Gulf connections. The group’s long-term investment plans and vision for the club are expected to become clearer following the formal transition. For the Blasters’ large fan base, the takeover marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history.