ISL 2026-27 Schedule: Opening Fixtures, New Teams, Derbies And Key Dates

The Indian Super League (ISL) will return for its 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 10, with a double-header featuring Bengaluru FC, Sporting Club Delhi, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. Bengaluru FC will face Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 5:00 PM IST, before FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM.

The new campaign will feature 13 clubs and 78 matches in Phase 1, with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The new season will place greater emphasis on weekend football following feedback from fans. As many as 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches, or 68 per cent, are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Most games will be played at 5:00 PM or 7:30 PM IST, giving supporters more opportunities to follow the league.

The 2026-27 season will introduce several new fixtures and destinations to the ISL calendar. Churchill Brothers will face FC Goa on December 13 at Fatorda Stadium in what will be the first-ever ISL Goa Derby. The league will also visit Manipur, with NorthEast United FC scheduled to play Sporting Club Delhi at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on November 24.

The league will pause from November 7 to November 20 for the FIFA international window. Phase 1 will run until January 17, 2027, with the top six teams progressing to the playoffs. Details of Phase 2 and the playoff fixtures will be announced later, while Inter Kashi's home venue is yet to be confirmed.