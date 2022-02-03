Mumbai: Asian Games rider Sehaj Singh Virk emerges champion, claims the Grade II in the National Equestrian Championship

For the Asian Games rider Sehaj Singh Virk it’s business as usual as he signed off the National Equestrian Championship on high emerging on top in the Grade II show jumping at Amateur Riders' Club, Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai.

Coming from a family which is closely associated with these beautiful animals as his father was in the Cavalry, he took the winning post in 69.74 seconds with four penalty points.

The Delhi-based Virk was a member of the 2014 Seoul Asian Games and went about atop Castro 45 in clinical manner to hit the top position in the event.

“It’s been a while since I was in Mumbai, but the two months of work out here before this event things were good,” said Virk while talking to FPJ on Thursday.

“India had qualified for Asian Games show jumping for the first time, and it was a proud moment to don the Indian colours,” he said recalling his Asian Games debut.

“It is a learning curve, I am sure the youngsters are waiting in the wings to take it forward, '' said Virk about the future of this sport.

Kekhiresile Rio astride Leonardo Van Holli finished runner up, while Virk came back again astride Cash Kunselhof Z to claim the third position. He finished with a time of 77.89 seconds, which included 12 penalty points, while Krish Agarwal finished fourth.

Results

Sehaj Singh Virk (Castro)

Kekhiresile Rio (Leonardo Van Holli)

Sehaj Singh Virk (Kunselhof Z)

Krish Agarwal (Choubie De L’ermitage)

Thursday, February 03, 2022