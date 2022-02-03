We are partners in crime on court: Ramkumar on teaming up with Rohan Bopanna

“We are friends, that's what makes the difference," said Ramkumar Ramanathan, in a candid talk with FPJ, while explaining the chemistry he shares while playing with his senior-most partner Rohan Bopanna, at the Tata Open Maharashtra Tennis doubles, here on Thursday.

Ramanathan is four year younger to Bopanna. The duo set the benchmark earlier this year winning the Adelaide ATP doubles title beating top seed Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo in the final. This is his first ATP Doubles title.

“Yes, due respects I have learnt watching him (Bopanna) play. I must say that all the seniors, including Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and others, have played a role in moulding many youngsters.

“In a nutshell we gel well and that’s what makes us different,” said Ramanathan.

Coming from a family of business (textile), it was in Pune, the Chennai-based Indian professional tennis player set the ball rolling in the year 2018, and since then has been in news for all good reasons.

Bopanna is 42-years-old while Ramanathan is around 27. Asked about the age difference, he said, “Why do people talk about age factor when a youngster is seen with a senior. There is no disadvantage but only advantage as it helps the juniors,” asserted the Economics student from Loyola College in Chennai.

“Wednesday’s result can prove that we are partners in crime on court,” he said after they (Ramanathan/Bopanna) who were seeded two in doubles, overcame the Americans in a three-set encounter.

Ramanathan, who trains at the Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona, Spain is fluent in Spanish besides English and his mother tongue Tamil. And is mostly seen smiling.

“I enjoy the game and my expression says it all, and of course it is a stress buster. Never have a negative thought about yourself in all walks of life, and tennis is nothing different for us players,” he said.

In the year 2018, he became the second player after Somdev Devvarman to be in the finals of the ATP world tour singles. Devvarman had done it in the year 2011.

About how he sees Indian tennis in the next five years, “There are a few waiting in the wings such as Nishant Dabas, Aman Dahiya, Chirag Duhan, Adil Kalyanpur. I am sure in another couple of years, we will see our players making waves on overseas courts, and in big tournaments.”

“They are all legends and have left behind many legacies which we youngsters are garnering,” said Ramanathan about Ramanathan Krishnan, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 06:17 PM IST