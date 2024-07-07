'Mujhse Galti Hui Thi': Kamran Akmal Opens Up On His Animated Conversation With Harbhajan Singh After WCL 2024 Match; Video

Kamran Akmal and Harbhajan Singh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has opened up on the animated conversation between him and Harbhajan Singh following the World Championship of Legends 2024 game on Saturday. The former keeper-batter suggested that he apologised to his Indian counterpart about his remarks a month ago, but never meant to hurt anyone.

The conversation between the two transpired a month after they exchanged words on social media. With Akmal passing racist remarks on Arshdeep Singh's religion, Harbhajan came down hard at him, claiming that he should know about the history of Sikhs before commenting. Akmal retorted by apologising to Harbhajan and the entire Sikh community.

Kamran Akmal and Harbhajan Singh in deep conversation after the match. Not difficult to guess what they were probably talking about #Cricket #worldchampionshipoflegends pic.twitter.com/3yyx0kZN8t — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 6, 2024

Speaking to PAK.tv, -

"Mujhse galti hui thi or vahi ek baat chal rahi thi. Bas vahi ek baat karne ki koshish ki thi ki mera iraada nahin tha or na main kabhi aisa soch sakta hoon ki kisi ke religion ke baare mein baat karun. Karni bhi chahiye, main chota hoon aur woh bade hain. Great off-spinner hain world cricket hain. Phir baat hui Babar Azam ke baare mein. Babar, no doubt, No.1 batsman hai Pakistan ki taraf se. Sabse zyaada 100 banaye hain Pakistan ke liye. Babar aur Lara ki class match nahin karti aur comparison karna bhi nahin chahiye, lekin as cricketers, mazaak nahin karna chahiye."

(I made a mistake and that's what I spoke about to him. I never meant to or I would never think of hurting a religion. Later, we spoke about him making fun of Babar Azam. I admit the class of Babar and Brian Lara don't match and there is no point making comparison but as cricketers, we shouldn't be making fun.)"

Kamran Akmal shines as Pakistan Legends beat India legends by 68 runs:

Meanwhile, Pakistan legends secured a massive win over their Indian counterparts in Birmingham on Saturday as they slammed 243 in 20 overs. The opening partnership of 145 between Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan was the foundation of the steep total. The likes of Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik also contributed quick-fire cameos.

In response, Suresh Raina was the only India legends batter to pass 50 as they struggled to keep up with the run-rate. Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik took 3 wickets each to restrict their Indian counterparts to 175/9 in 20 overs.

India will next face Australia, while Pakistan will lock horns with England.