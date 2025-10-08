 MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Witnesses Action-Packed Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Witnesses Action-Packed Day

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Witnesses Action-Packed Day

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting day of competition across age divisions, with matches taking place at both the MSSA Ground and Wings Sports Centre on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Football | Representative Image

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting day of competition across age divisions, with matches taking place at both the MSSA Ground and Wings Sports Centre on Wednesday.

At the Wings Sports Centre (Boys U16 Division IV), Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) opened the day with a narrow 1-0 win over D.G. Khetan ‘B’ (Malad). Swami Vivekanand International (Kandivali) produced the most dominant performance of the day, recording a 5-0 victory over The Scholar (Colaba). J.B.C.N International (Parel) followed with a convincing 4-0 win against Swami Vivekanand (Chembur), while Arya Vidya Mandir ‘A’ (Bandra) edged Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) 1-0 in a tight contest.

Meanwhile, the MSSA Ground hosted the Boys U12 Division II Quarterfinals and Division III league matches, which featured a mix of decisive victories and tense stalemates.

In the U12 Division II Quarterfinals,

FPJ Shorts
ED Targets Drug Trafficking Network, Searches 8 Mumbai Sites To Track Illicit Proceeds
ED Targets Drug Trafficking Network, Searches 8 Mumbai Sites To Track Illicit Proceeds
Mumbai Crime: Human Trafficking Racket Busted At CSMI Airport, Woman Rescued; Accused In Police Custody
Mumbai Crime: Human Trafficking Racket Busted At CSMI Airport, Woman Rescued; Accused In Police Custody
Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Water Cut Across City And Eastern Suburbs Due To MSEDCL Strike
Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Water Cut Across City And Eastern Suburbs Due To MSEDCL Strike
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By ₹1.25 Lakh Crore
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By ₹1.25 Lakh Crore

Bombay Scottish (Powai) secured a 2-0 win over St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) in the Boys U12 Division II quarterfinals of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-school football tournament at MSSA ground, Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Nahar International (Chandivali) cruised past AVM VCW (Bandra East) with a 3-0 scoreline. C.N.M School (Vile Parle) also advanced to the semifinals after defeating Campion School (Cooperage) 3-0. Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’ (Fort) sealed the final semifinal spot with a 2-0 win over St. Joseph’s (Malad).

In Boys U12 Division III, Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri) delivered a stunning 7-0 victory over P.G. Gorodia ICSE (Ghatkopar), while St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) registered a 1-0 win against Rustomjee International (Dahisar). Podar IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Cambridge (Kandivali). St. Aloysius (Bandra) and Sharda Mandir (Gamdevi), along with Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) and Ascend International (BKC), played out goalless draws.

Brief Scores – Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament (October 8, 2025)

Boys U16 Division IV – Wings Sports Centre

Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 1 beat D.G. Khetan ‘B’ (Malad) 0

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 5 beat The Scholar (Colaba) 0

J.B.C.N Int. (Parel) 4 beat Swami Vivekanand (Chembur) 0

Arya Vidya Mandir ‘A’ (Bandra) 1 beat Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) 0

Boys U12 Division II – Quarterfinals – MSSA Ground

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2 beat St. Stanislaus H.S. ‘B’ (Bandra) 0

Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 3 beat AVM VCW (Bandra-E) 0

C.N.M (Vile Parle) 3 beat Campion (Cooperage) 0

Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’ (Fort) 2 beat St. Joseph’s (Malad) 0

Boys U12 Division III – MSSA Ground

St. Aloysius (Bandra) 0 drew with Sharda Mandir (Gamdevi) 0

Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri) 7 beat P.G. Gorodia ICSE (Ghatkopar) 0

St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1 beat Rustomjee Int. (Dahisar) 0

Podar IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) 3 beat Cambridge (Kandivali) 0

Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 0 drew with Ascend Int. (BKC) 0

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Lucky To Have A Series With England': Shreyas Iyer Recalls Struggles Before 2025 Champions...

'I Was Lucky To Have A Series With England': Shreyas Iyer Recalls Struggles Before 2025 Champions...

'Everyone Enjoyed That Process': Rohit Sharma Recalls Winning T20 World Cup 2024 And Breaking Team...

'Everyone Enjoyed That Process': Rohit Sharma Recalls Winning T20 World Cup 2024 And Breaking Team...

'We Kind Of Complement Each Other': Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On His Bowling Partnership With...

'We Kind Of Complement Each Other': Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On His Bowling Partnership With...

'We Won't Be In Shock If...': Temba Bavuma Ahead Of India Test Tour In November

'We Won't Be In Shock If...': Temba Bavuma Ahead Of India Test Tour In November

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: Aussie Bowlers Skittle Pakistan For 114 To Register 107-Run...

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: Aussie Bowlers Skittle Pakistan For 114 To Register 107-Run...