MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Witnesses Action-Packed Day

Football | Representative Image

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting day of competition across age divisions, with matches taking place at both the MSSA Ground and Wings Sports Centre on Wednesday.

At the Wings Sports Centre (Boys U16 Division IV), Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) opened the day with a narrow 1-0 win over D.G. Khetan ‘B’ (Malad). Swami Vivekanand International (Kandivali) produced the most dominant performance of the day, recording a 5-0 victory over The Scholar (Colaba). J.B.C.N International (Parel) followed with a convincing 4-0 win against Swami Vivekanand (Chembur), while Arya Vidya Mandir ‘A’ (Bandra) edged Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) 1-0 in a tight contest.

Meanwhile, the MSSA Ground hosted the Boys U12 Division II Quarterfinals and Division III league matches, which featured a mix of decisive victories and tense stalemates.

In the U12 Division II Quarterfinals,

Bombay Scottish (Powai) secured a 2-0 win over St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) in the Boys U12 Division II quarterfinals of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-school football tournament at MSSA ground, Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Nahar International (Chandivali) cruised past AVM VCW (Bandra East) with a 3-0 scoreline. C.N.M School (Vile Parle) also advanced to the semifinals after defeating Campion School (Cooperage) 3-0. Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’ (Fort) sealed the final semifinal spot with a 2-0 win over St. Joseph’s (Malad).

In Boys U12 Division III, Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri) delivered a stunning 7-0 victory over P.G. Gorodia ICSE (Ghatkopar), while St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) registered a 1-0 win against Rustomjee International (Dahisar). Podar IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Cambridge (Kandivali). St. Aloysius (Bandra) and Sharda Mandir (Gamdevi), along with Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) and Ascend International (BKC), played out goalless draws.



Brief Scores – Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament (October 8, 2025)



Boys U16 Division IV – Wings Sports Centre



Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 1 beat D.G. Khetan ‘B’ (Malad) 0



Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 5 beat The Scholar (Colaba) 0



J.B.C.N Int. (Parel) 4 beat Swami Vivekanand (Chembur) 0



Arya Vidya Mandir ‘A’ (Bandra) 1 beat Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) 0



Boys U12 Division II – Quarterfinals – MSSA Ground



Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2 beat St. Stanislaus H.S. ‘B’ (Bandra) 0



Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 3 beat AVM VCW (Bandra-E) 0



C.N.M (Vile Parle) 3 beat Campion (Cooperage) 0



Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’ (Fort) 2 beat St. Joseph’s (Malad) 0



Boys U12 Division III – MSSA Ground



St. Aloysius (Bandra) 0 drew with Sharda Mandir (Gamdevi) 0



Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri) 7 beat P.G. Gorodia ICSE (Ghatkopar) 0



St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1 beat Rustomjee Int. (Dahisar) 0



Podar IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) 3 beat Cambridge (Kandivali) 0



Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 0 drew with Ascend Int. (BKC) 0