 MSSA Football: Universal High School blanks Ryan International 4-0
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Football: Universal High School blanks Ryan International 4-0

MSSA Football: Universal High School blanks Ryan International 4-0

Bandra and Swami Vivekanand, Chembur played out a hard-fought goalless draw. Cathedral & John Connon failed to report for their scheduled fixture against Fr. Agnelo School, Malad.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Universal High School, Dahisar displayed dominance with a convincing 4–0 win over Ryan International, Nerul in the Boys Under-16 Division IV category of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School

Football Tournament. Kyle Dsouza scored a brace while Aarav Rane, and Tirth Gandhi were the other scorers in the emphatic victory at Wings Sports Centre Ground, Bandra West on Thursday.

St. Mary’s ICSE School, Mazagon edged past Hiranandani Foundation International, Powai with a 1- 0 victory, thanks to a decisive strike from Shazil Qureshi. Arya Vidya Mandir ‘A’,

Bandra and Swami Vivekanand, Chembur played out a hard-fought goalless draw. Cathedral & John Connon failed to report for their scheduled fixture against Fr. Agnelo School, Malad. The tournament continues to showcase the depth of young talent in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Income Tax Department Imposes Two Separate Fines Worth ₹23.07 Crore On Adani Cement Entity
Income Tax Department Imposes Two Separate Fines Worth ₹23.07 Crore On Adani Cement Entity
CNG Price Increased In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad & Industrial Hubs From October 2 Midnight
CNG Price Increased In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad & Industrial Hubs From October 2 Midnight
IGNOU TEE December 2025 Applications Close On October 6; Apply Online Now At exam.ignou.ac.in
IGNOU TEE December 2025 Applications Close On October 6; Apply Online Now At exam.ignou.ac.in
IPO: Facility Management Services Provider, BVG India Files Papers With SEBI To Raise Funds From Equity Shares Worth ₹300 Crore
IPO: Facility Management Services Provider, BVG India Files Papers With SEBI To Raise Funds From Equity Shares Worth ₹300 Crore

Results

Cathedral & John Connon failed to report for their scheduled fixture against Fr. Agnelo School, Malad.

Arya Vidya Mandir ‘A’ (Bandra) and Swami Vivekanand, Chembur played out a hard-fought goalless draw (0–0).

St. Mary’s ICSE School (Mazagon) edged past Hiranandani Foundation International (Powai) with a 1–0 victory, thanks to a decisive strike from Shazil Qureshi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KL Rahul Dedicates Test Century To Daughter, Wife Athiya Shetty Responds With Emotional Message

KL Rahul Dedicates Test Century To Daughter, Wife Athiya Shetty Responds With Emotional Message

Fact Check: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Wrestle In WWE? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Fact Check: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Wrestle In WWE? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul's Special Celebration For Daughter After Scoring Century Goes Viral;...

IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul's Special Celebration For Daughter After Scoring Century Goes Viral;...

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Dhruv Jurel Scores Half-Century After KL Rahul Departs For 100

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Dhruv Jurel Scores Half-Century After KL Rahul Departs For 100

Emotional! WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Shares Story About Daughter Jade Hart’s Triumph Over Breast...

Emotional! WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Shares Story About Daughter Jade Hart’s Triumph Over Breast...