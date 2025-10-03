MSSA Football: Universal High School blanks Ryan International 4-0

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Universal High School, Dahisar displayed dominance with a convincing 4–0 win over Ryan International, Nerul in the Boys Under-16 Division IV category of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School

Football Tournament. Kyle Dsouza scored a brace while Aarav Rane, and Tirth Gandhi were the other scorers in the emphatic victory at Wings Sports Centre Ground, Bandra West on Thursday.

St. Mary’s ICSE School, Mazagon edged past Hiranandani Foundation International, Powai with a 1- 0 victory, thanks to a decisive strike from Shazil Qureshi. Arya Vidya Mandir ‘A’,

Bandra and Swami Vivekanand, Chembur played out a hard-fought goalless draw. Cathedral & John Connon failed to report for their scheduled fixture against Fr. Agnelo School, Malad. The tournament continues to showcase the depth of young talent in the city.



