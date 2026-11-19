MSSA Football Tournament: Viaan Shah Scores Hat-Trick For Cathedral, Samayra Jafri Stars In Canossa's 3-0 Victory | File Pic (Representative Image)

Samayra Jafri scored a brace as Canossa, Andheri blanked Jamnabai Narsee, International, Juhu 3-0 in the Girls U12 Div 1 clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter School Football Tournament 2026-27 at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Anaya Boble also scored for Canossa in dominating win. Pia Sanghvi also netted a brace as Don Bosco International, Matunga defeated St. Anne's Fort 2-0 in another match.

Viaan Shah scored a hat-trick as Cathedral and John Connon thrashed Gundecha Education, Kandivali 3-0 in the Boys Under-12 Division 1 match at the same venue.

Meanwhile at the Goans ground, NES National Public, Mulund hit IES orion Dadar for a six in the Boys U14 Div 4 match. Parth Teckchandani scored five goals while Meer Barot scored a goal.

Results

Girls u 12 div 1

Canossa, Andheri -3(Samayra jafri 2, Anaya Boble 1) beat Jamnabai narsee int juhu- 0

Don Bosco int matunga -2(pia sanghvi 2) beat St Anne's fort -0

St Peter mazgaon- 0 drew Canossa mahim-0

Jbcn int parel -2( Lara chaudhary 1, Inaya Shah 1) beat Smt Rsb Avm juhu -0

Vcw Avm Bandra- E-0 drew Dr S. Radhakrishnan malad -0

Boys u 12 div 1

Campion A cooperage-1(jash Jain 1) beat Bombay Scottish powai -0

St Joseph A wadala -1(Nalin Prabhu 1) beat Jamnabai narsee A juhu -0

Cathedral and John connon-3(Viaan Shah 3) beat gundecha Education kandivali- 0

St Stanislaus A Bandra -3(Liam Dharmai 1,Ansel Lobo 1, Rax lankal 1) beat St Mary's icse A mazgaon -1( jahaan Anklesaria 1)

Smt Rsb Avm juhu-3(Rudransh kotian 1,Ayan mohta 1, shaurya Birodkar 1) beat Don Bosco borivali- 2(Jace deelly 1, Dylan Pereira 1)

St Anne malad -1(Godwin Shetty 1) beat Cnm school vile parle-0

Don Bosco A matunga -2(Rohan Bishop 1, Shanay shinde 1) beat Nahar int chandivali- 1(Arjun Sharma 1)

Boys u 14 div 4

The BJPC institute charni road – 1 ( adibya jadhav ) drew Beacon high khar ( Zeeshan mansuri) – 1 ( 1 – 1)

Antonio dsouza (A) byculla - 1 (Ibrahim ansari) drew JJ shatabdi mumbai ( kevol solanki ) – 1 (1 – 1 )

Antonio dsouza (B) byculla – 4 ( omkar jadhav 1 , vansh kanojiya 2, Ali shaikh 1, ) beat J.R. Mahanagar palika – 0

NES national public mulund – 6 ( Parth teckchandani 5 , Meer barot 1 ) beat IES orion Dadar – 0 ( 6 – 0 )

Dr Antonio dsilva dadar 3 ( walk over ) Diamond jubilee 0

Sharada mandir grant road – 0 drew DG khetan (A) Malad

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