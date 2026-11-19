IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Harsha Bhogle 'Flabbergasted' As India Drop Mohammed Siraj From Playing XI, Questions Team's Decision | X

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment after India left Mohammed Siraj out of the Playing XI for the Test against New Zealand. Bhogle was surprised by the team's decision and said Siraj had done everything expected of him.

Taking to social media, Bhogle said he was 'flabbergasted and disappointed' with Siraj's omission. He praised the Indian pacer for stepping up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence and leading the bowling attack when the team needed him.

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Harsha's Social Media Post

Harsha shared a post on social media and said, "Flabbergasted and disappointed that India have left out Siraj. He has done everything asked of him, lifted the attack in the absence of Bumrah, been a great, positive team player. You have to wish Kamboj well but I hope there are some very honest conversations with Siraj taking place."

Bhogle also highlighted Siraj's positive attitude and contribution as a team player. While wishing Anshul Kamboj well, he hoped that the Indian team management would have honest conversations with Siraj about the decision.

His post has brought attention to India's decision to leave out Siraj despite his contributions to the team. Kamboj, meanwhile, gets an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level.