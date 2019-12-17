MSSA: Carmel, Teresa in summit clash

Mumbai: Carmel of St Joseph will take on St Teresa while, St Stanislaus will clash with Don Bosco, Matunga in the finals girls and boys under-14 respectively, in the Mumbai Schools Sport Association inter-school hockey tournament, at the Sports Authority of India's Khandivali here on Wednesday.

In the semifinals played on Tuesday, thanks to Hetal Goswami's goal St Teresa managed to edge out Cannosa Convent by a solitary goal, while a goal each by Keisha Rego, Katelyn Vaz and Prapti Panchal, Carmel of St Joseph overcome Mary Immaculate 3-1 in the girls semifinals.

Shaun D'Mello's strike in the first half turned out to be the match-winner for St Stanilaus, Bandra in their match against Children's Academy and they set off the title clash with Don Bosco, Matunga who over came their sister-concern from Boravali 3-1.

Results (Under-14)

Boys: St. Stanislaus, Bandra: 1 (Shaun D’mello) bt Children’s Academy: 0; Don Bosco, Matunga: 3 (Naumane Sayyed, Shourya Vagyani, Andron Christopher) bt Don Bosco, Borivli: 1 (Harshavardhan Nalgotre)

Girls: St.Teresa: 1 (Hetal Goswami) bt Cannosa Convent: 0; Carmel of St. Joseph: 3 (Keisha Rego, Katelyn Vaz, Prapti Panchal) bt Mary Immaculate: 1 (Tisha Shaikh)