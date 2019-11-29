MSSA: Campions are new inter-school football champions

Mumbai: Campions are a new champions on the block. Their fine run at the MSSA inter-school football is a clear testimony that they are a champion side and four odd titles in their kitty says it all.

At the Azad Maidan here on Friday, they went on clinch yet another title, the boys under-12 Division I as they stunned former champions Don Bosco 2-0 to lift their title.

It has been their under-8 outfit who set the ball roling in their side when they won the first title this season, and their seniors are carrying on in their own fashion.

On Friday it was Harsh Deora amnd Kiaan Mistri who were the heroes as they scored a goal each to stamp their authority in this version of the inter-school championship of the school School located at 13, Cooperage Road, in the city This school was established in 1943 by Jesuit Fr. Joseph Savall, the school is named after St. Edmund Campion, a 16th-century English Roman Catholic martyr.