CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Why MS Dhoni argued with umpires and halted play to let Pathirana bowl the 16th over

BCCI/IPL

The first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans saw a moment of genius from MS Dhoni which played a crucial part in his team's 15-run win in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the 16th over of Gujarat's run chase when Dhoni wanted Matheesha Pathirana to bowl but he was out of the field for four minutes. According to MCC rule book, if a bowler is not on the field for xyz minutes then he will have to wait for the same amount of time on the field as he was off it before being allowed to bowl.

Since Pathirana was out of the field for four minutes becoming coming back into play, the umpires didn't allow Dhoni to hand him the ball until he spent four minutes on the field.

That is when Dhoni started arguing with the umpires which resulted in a halt in play for four minutes. By the time the umpires reasoned with Dhoni, the four minutes were up and Pathirana was eligible to bowl again.

Defending 173 for victory, CSK managed to bowl out the defending champions for 157 in 20 overs and cruise into the final of IPL 2023.

It will be a record-extending 10th time that CSK will feature in the IPL final which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28.

CSK in 10th IPL final, GT still alive despite defeat

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans will get another shot at reaching the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

The Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 24 while the second qualifier will be hosted by the Titans in Ahmedabad on May 26.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will meet CSK in the summit clash of IPL 2023.