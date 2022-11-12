'MS Dhoni joining BJP?: Netizens react after Captain Cool meets India's Home Minister; pic goes viral

MS Dhoni and Amit Shah |

Netizens were left wondering if India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is joining politics after a picture of the veteran cricketer meeting Home Minister Amit Shah went viral.

In the picture doing the rounds on social media, Dhoni can be seen shaking hands with Amit Shah.

The occasion was the India Cements' 75th Anniversary, a company owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan, who also owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, captained by Dhoni.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi joined Dhoni and Shah at the event.

Shah arrived in Chennai in a private flight from New Delhi to attend the event. At the airport Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP State President Annamalai and senior officials of BJP gave a welcome.

Dhoni is India's most successful captain with a record of most ICC trophies. The wicketkeeper-batsman guided India to wins in the T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 at home and 2013 Champions Trophy on English soil.

Twitterati were quick to comment on the meeting.

Here are a few reactions.

