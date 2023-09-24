MotoGP Bharat: Jaume Masia Wins Moto3 Racing, Becomes First Winner Of Grand Prix In India (WATCH)

Jaume Masia celebrates after his win. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Spanish MotoGP rider Jaume Masia has become the first rider to win a grand prix event in the country as he eased to a commanding victory in Moto3 racing. Ayumu Sasaki, whose bike surprisingly caught fire during the practice session on Saturday, was the only rider who kept up and fell behind agonisingly short.

Masia made a sensational start from the outset as he separated himself from the rest of the riders with breakneck speed. While Sasaki tried his best to overtake the Spainard, he eventually fell 2.5 seconds short. Sasaki's Husqvarna compatriot Colin Veijer broke through to the 3rd spot.

Masia maintains his speed as Sasaki struggles with his vehicle tyres:

Masia didn't let his competitors overtake him and maintained his speed amid Sasaki, who hails from Japan, endured struggled with his tyres. Sasaki inevitably was left behind as Masia extended his lead. Colin Veijer swooped in along with Kaito Toba and tried to bridge the lead, with the trio having a tussle over the last couple of laps.

Sasaki eventually crashed and retired on the spot, but clung on to his final podium spot.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)