'Money Runs The World': X User's Fitting Reply To Michael Vaughan As Ex-England Captain Says 'Whole Event Is Geared Towards India'

A user on the famous social media platform of X brutally trolled Micheal Vaughan called for the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024 between South Africa and Afghanistan to be held in Guyana. With Guyana set to host the 2nd knockout game between India and England amid heavy rain prediction, the user claimed that it's the money that runs the world, with Vaughan also due to that in Mumbai.

The ICC has scheduled the 2nd semi-final in Guyana according to India's time of 8:00 pm to suit the Indian audience, which is massive. However, the rain forecast for the all-important match looks grim, with the apex body of cricket not even keeping a reserve day for the same. While an additional 250 minutes will be available to complete the game, even that seems unlikely to achieve a full game.

In case of a no result, India will reach the final, given they finished higher on the points table in the Super 8 stage. Meanwhile, Vaughan tweeted the below:

"Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others .."

Money runs the world Michael unfortunately. That also explains why you are not in West Indies or England right now. You are in Mumbai 🙂 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2024

The user replied:

"Don't think it's ideal at all" - Michael Atherton on different playing conditions for semi-final

Ex-England opener Michael Atherton hit out at keeping a reserve day for one semi-final and not for the other. Atherton told Sky Sports:

"The vagaries of the organisation have put pressure on the organising of the tournament, and it's meant that the two semi-finals are played to slightly different rules and regs. Secondly, India knew all along that they were going to be in Guyana for the semi-final and, therefore could plan for it. Their logistics were already in tow for Indian supporters a chance to get to Georgetown... England fans won't have that chance because it's so late.

"One team knew that they were going to that semi-final and I don't think it's ideal at all."