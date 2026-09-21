Mohammed Shami Meets Jayant Chaudhary, Fueling Fresh Speculation Over Political Debut From Amroha | X @Tejashyy

The meeting between India cricketer Mohammed Shami and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi has triggered fresh speculation about the fast bowler entering politics from Amroha.

Chaudhary shared a photograph of his meeting with Shami on Facebook and described meeting the cricketer as a pleasant experience. The photograph has since fuelled discussions in political circles in Amroha and the wider Moradabad region about Shami’s possible political entry.

Shami, who hails from Sahaspur Alinagar in Amroha, has been at the centre of speculation on social media over the past few days. There has also been talk that either Shami or a member of his family could enter electoral politics.

The meeting with the RLD chief on Sunday has added to the speculation. Neither Shami's family nor RLD leaders have disclosed the purpose of the meeting or indicated whether it was linked to politics.

RLD Amroha district president Sachin Chaudhary said he was not aware of the purpose of Shami's meeting with the party's national president.

Shami has also been away from international cricket for nearly 17 months. His last international appearance was in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9, 2025. He was not selected for India's tours of England and Sri Lanka.

Why Shami matters in Amroha politics

Shami belongs to the Turk community, which has a significant presence in the Amroha Assembly constituency. The Joya area is often referred to locally as "Turkistan" because of the community's influence.

This has led to speculation that Shami could emerge as a possible candidate against Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali if he decides to enter electoral politics. There is also speculation that he could be considered by the BJP-led alliance.

A political entry by Shami could also have implications beyond Amroha because of his popularity as an international cricketer and his roots in the region.

However, there is no confirmation yet that Shami is planning to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Another possibility being discussed in Amroha is that a member of Shami's family could enter electoral politics if the cricketer himself stays away. The name of his elder brother, Haseeb, has previously figured in discussions about a possible electoral entry from Amroha.

For now, the photograph of Shami with Jayant Chaudhary has opened up speculation, but neither the cricketer nor the RLD has made any political announcement.