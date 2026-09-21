Fact Check: Are Sano Cricket Ground's Boundaries Only 55 Metres For India Vs Japan T20I? Truth Behind Viral Claims

Sano Cricket Ground | X

Claim: There are several social media posts claiming that the boundaries at Sano International Cricket Ground, where India will face Japan ahead of their Asian Games 2026 campaign, are only 55-60 metres on both square and straight sides.

Fact Check: Partly verified. A recent report by Cricket News says the boundaries at Sano International Cricket Ground are approximately 55 metres on both the square and straight sides. However, the exact match-day boundary markings have not been published in the official Japan Cricket Association material available online.

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India are scheduled to play Japan in a historic one-off T20I at Sano International Cricket Ground 1 in Tochigi on Tuesday, September 22. The Japan Cricket Association has officially confirmed the venue and match, while ICC has also listed Sano as the venue for the game.

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According to the report, the ground has roughly 55-metre boundaries on both the square and straight sides. The report also compares Sano with Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the boundaries are cited as approximately 54 metres square and 60 metres straight.

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However, another social media post claimed that the usual dimensions are 65 metres square and 62 metres straight and there may be possible adjustments for the India-Japan match. This claim could not be independently verified through the official Japan Cricket Association or ICC information available online.

The 65-metre figure also needs context. ICC playing conditions reportedly require men's international boundaries to be at least 65 metres from the centre of the pitch, while there is an exemption for heritage grounds established before October 2007. This requirement should not be confused with the confirmed dimensions of the Sano ground itself.

Verdict: Partly True

The claim that Sano International Cricket Ground has boundaries of around 55 metres is supported by a published report. However, the exact dimensions for India's match against Japan have not been officially confirmed and the alternative claim of 65m square and 62m straight also remains unverified.