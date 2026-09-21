'Leave England And Come Here': Kevin Pietersen Congratulates Zaheer Khan On CSK Head Coach Role; Netizens React | X

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen congratulated Zaheer Khan after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointed the former India pacer as their head coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The development comes when the internet was abuzz with the news that Kevin Pietersen may be the first choice for the role.

Pietersen reacted to CSK's announcement on X, wishing Zaheer well in his new role. He wrote, "Good luck to Zak on such an important and big job. CSK is a huge brand and I’m sure he’ll do a wonderful job."

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CSK announced Zaheer as the replacement for Stephen Fleming who stepped down after an 18 year association with the franchise. Zaheer's appointment brings a new face to the CSK coaching setup ahead of the 2027 season.

The internet users were quick to react to KP's congratulatory post and started commenting on the post asking him to join the franchise as the batting coach. The fans also said that CSK needs a batting coach and not a bowler as their head coach.

A social media user posted, "I was thinking you will take over." Another said, "They require batting coach rather than a battling coach." A user asked Pietersen to leave England and come to India. The user said, "Bro do you also want to come in CSK. I am Ready. Leave England And Come Here."

Another user said, "Csk also need batting coach hope you are free in april and may." A user also took a sarcastic at the England legend and said, "Would u come for the commentary?"

Read Also MS Dhoni Involved In CSK Decision To Appoint Zaheer Khan As Head Coach For IPL 2027

Zaheer has previously worked with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in different roles. He was Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations and later served as a mentor for LSG. His IPL playing career included stints with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.