Mohammad Rizwan Reportedly Dropped From Pakistan Cricket Board's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Plans

Mohammad Rizwan’s future with Pakistan is reportedly under discussion. | X

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is having hard times in his cricketing career for the past few months. The crisis goes back to when he was given retired out during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 while he was playing for Melbourne Renegades with the latest England Test Series return. Now, there are reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to not even consider him for their ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 plans.

As per reports, the Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman's place in the team is under question as PCB raised concerns over Rizwan's conduct and also his dealing with the team management. There are also reports that Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach Mike Hesson has raised concerns about his approach to the management and objections to central contracts.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the PCB that Rizwan has been dropped from its 2027 World Cup plans.

As per the claims, the issue is not limited to Rizwan's position within the team. Reports also suggest that the situation has had an impact on the dressing room environment.

The reports have surfaced at a time when Pakistan are looking ahead to the next World Cup cycle. Rizwan has been a part of Pakistan Cricket Team for the past few years and despite getting numerous opportunities he has not been able to make a mark and also fix a permanent spot in the team.

Currently, Mohammad Rizwan's future in the Pakistan squad remains a matter of speculation rather than a confirmed decision from the Selection Committee. Any official announcement only will provide clarity over whether the wicket-keeper batsman remains a part of Pakistan's World Cup plans.