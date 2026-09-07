Match Fixing In Pakistan? PCB Launch Investigation, Collect Mobile Data From Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board have launched an investigation into players such as Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq | X/CallmeSheri1

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly widened an internal disciplinary inquiry involving Pakistan cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan following the team’s heavy defeat to England in the first Test at Lord’s.

According to Geo News, the investigation is looking into the players’ activities and communications during their stay in London. However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that either player was involved in match-fixing or any other wrongdoing.

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Mobile Phones Taken After Lord’s Test

Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat against England at Lord’s before returning to their hotel. Highly placed sources claimed that the team’s security officer took possession of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan’s mobile phones for several hours.

The sources further alleged that data from the devices was transferred elsewhere before the phones were returned to the players.

The reported inquiry is not said to be limited to the players’ conduct. Investigators are also examining the people the two cricketers were allegedly in contact with during their time in London.

In a statement, the board said it had initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct. The matter is being reviewed according to the PCB’s standard procedures and regulations.

The board also stressed that all individuals involved would be given due consideration during the process.