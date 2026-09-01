WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan Smiles 'Shamelessly' Amid Pakistan Cricket Controversy, Sent Home Mid-Series

Mohammad Rizwan's smiling appearance has drawn criticism from Pakistan fans amid the team's England Test struggles. | X

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has faced strong criticism on social media after a video showing him smiling while leaving the stadium in England went viral. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter is seen walking towards the team bus as fans gather around the players. While some supporters were calling out to the Pakistan stars, Rizwan appeared relaxed and was seen smiling and waving before boarding the bus.

The video has drawn criticism from Pakistan fans as some are describing his reaction as "shameless". The backlash comes after Pakistan's disappointing performances in the England Test series, where the team suffered heavy defeats in the first two matches.

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Rizwan's relaxed appearance has led to debate among fans as many are questioning whether senior players should show more concern after poor performances by the team.

Rizwan Sent Home Mid-Series

The controversy around Rizwan comes after a major decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Rizwan was sent home from the England tour along with six other players after the second Test at Lord's. The PCB made major changes to the Test squad ahead of the third and final match of the series.

Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord's. England took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series after the second Test.

Rizwan was among the senior players released from the squad as Pakistan made a major overhaul ahead of the final Test.

The video is going viral on social media and the fans are criticising Rizwan for his attitude and behaviour. While a player's expression away from the field does not necessarily show how he feels about a team's performance, fans have focused heavily on Rizwan's smile given the difficult situation surrounding Pakistan cricket.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Look at Rizwan— Is there any remorse on his face?" With Rizwan now sent home, Pakistan will play the final Test against England without one of their experienced wicket-keeper batters.