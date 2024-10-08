 Mohammad Azharuddin Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Connection With Money Laundering Case
Mohammad Azharuddin Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Connection With Money Laundering Case

Azharuddin was summoned in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Image: X

Former India skipper and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin arrived at the ED office in Hyderabad on Tuesday in connection with a summons issues for an alleged money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Azharuddin was summoned on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), according to sources.

Why was Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED?

Azharuddin was summoned by ED in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, case against him for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as Hyderabad Cricket Association's president. Last year in November, ED conducted searches under the provisions of the PMLA at nine locations in Telangana.

The searches were conducted at the residences of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav, and Arshad Ayub, who served as President, Vice President, and Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association at various points in time.

Searches were also conducted at an office premise the residential premises of its MD. Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash of ₹10.39 lakh.

A search of one of the premises of Gaddam Vinod revealed that it was allegedly being used as an office for several companies owned and controlled by his brother Gaddam Vivekanand, a former Member of Parliament (MP).

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of 3 FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, and the corresponding chargesheets filed by the ACB relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to the tune of ₹20 crore.

The chargesheets contain allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems, and canopies for Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad.As per the chargesheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately, leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

It was also revealed that the office bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, including its then Secretary, President and Vice-President and others, allegedly in collusion with private parties, arbitrarily got various tenders and works allotted to alleged preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations. Advance payments were made to many contractors but no work was done by them.

