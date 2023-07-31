MLC 2023: Mumbai Indians New York Crowned Champions As Nicholas Pooran Belts 137 Off 55 Balls

MI New York hound Nicholas Pooran in celebration. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians New York have comprehensively beat Seattle Orcas to win the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran spearheaded their win with a whirlwind hundred and hit the winning runs to help MI New York chase down 184 with seven wickets to spare.

Quinton de Kock stands tall:

MI New York won the toss and inserted Seattle in. Barring South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock, no other batter flourished. De Kock smashed 9 fours and 4 towering maximums before Trent Boult cleaned him up. Shubham Ranjane and Dwaine Pretorious provided the final flourish with their 21 and 29, respectively.

While David Wiese leaked an eye-watering 65 in his quota of 4 overs, Boult and Rashid Khan finished with 3 wickets each to keep Seattle to 183 in 20 overs. Rashid produced outstanding figures of 4-0-9-3, dismissing Nouman Anwar, Heinrich Klaasen, and Imad Wasim.

Seattle Orcas dismiss MI openers cheaply:

Steven Taylor departed in the very third delivery of the innings, cleaned up by Imad Wasim before Pooran took charge as the left-hander smashed two sixes in his first three balls. Shayan Jahangir also perished cheaply in the 5th over of the innings, dismissed by Andrew Tye.

Nevertheless, Pooran continued his onslaught reaching his fifty in the 4th over of the innings in only 16 balls, followed by a hundred in the 12th over. It was also fitting that the southpaw finished things off only 4 overs later, squeezing the yorker to fine leg. He finished with 137 off 55 deliveries as Nita Ambani hoisted the flag.

